Judge Allastair Barkley, Declan Mangan, West of Ireland Registered Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club chair, and breeders Kevin and Mattie Kelly with their Suffolk ewe lamb, which claimed the overall champion at the club's sale last year.

The West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club will host its annual autumn sale in Roscommon Mart this Wednesday, 9 August. The presale show is due to take place from 5pm, with the sale getting under way at 7pm, with the sale set to be the largest pedigree Suffolk sale in Connacht this breeding season.

Kevin Kelly of the club said: "We have probably some of the highest quality stock we have ever seen for the 52nd annual sale, with a number of the rams on offer SIS eligible."

Zootechnical certs will be provided for all sheep present.

SIS obligations

Last week, farmers partaking in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) were written to regarding the scheme requirements of purchasing a five-star ram for use on their flock. Due to the shortage of qualifying rams available for the breeding season, breeders can choose to defer the purchase of a ram until before the 2024 or 2025 season. If deciding to do so, breeders must notify the Sheep Improvement Scheme department in writing to Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Government Buildings, Old Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois, by email to sheepscheme@agriculture.gov.ie or by phone on 057 74422.