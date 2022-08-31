Alongside comparing and contrasting each of the LESS methods and clover over sowing methods plots were analysed. \ Claire Nash

Direct drilling is the best option for clover establishment in existing swards, trials carried out by the Irish Farmers Journal at the Farming for a better future event held at Johnstown Castle this week found.

Having used three methods for establishing clover; broadcast fertiliser spreader, grass harrow with mounted air-seeder and direct drill, the latter two methods, although more costly, resulted in a better plant distribution.

The more costly direct drill method proved more persistent with a better plant population in the most recent clover count, 16.5% ahead of the grass harrow and air seeder and 192.5% ahead of the lowest cost broadcast method.

The Irish Farmers Journal held practical demonstrations on the different Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) methods, as well as the three main methods of clover establishment in an existing grass sward.

See next week’s machinery supplement for the full results.