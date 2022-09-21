One thing most of us have noticed about diesel prices is that white diesel has held above petrol for the past few months, a reversal of the traditional relationship where diesel was the cheaper fuel.
According to data from the European Commission’s Weekly Oil Bulletin, diesel price before taxes in Ireland has risen 83% since a year ago, while petrol price before taxes is up 63%. On an EU weighted average, the rises are 79% and 52%, respectively, showing this is far from just an Irish issue.
