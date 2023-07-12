Australia’s beef and sheep meat exporters have hit the ground running, with the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) export data for June showing 1,175t of sheep meat on its way to the UK market.

To put this volume in context, Ireland exported 1,126t in April, according to the latest Bord Bia data, and in June 2022, Ireland exported 1,299t to the UK market.

June was the first month of trade under the UK Australia trade deal where annual tariff free sheep meat quota is just under 15,000t, doubling to over 30,000t next year.

Australian beef exports to the UK in June are a more modest 344t and a tiny fraction of Irish exports to the UK.

However, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the English levy organisation, it represents more than a threefold increase on the 103t average UK beef imports from Australia in June over the previous five years.

With MLA forecasting that cattle slaughtering will be 43% higher in 2025 than it was at the low point of herd rebuilding in 2022, it is clear that Australian beef exports to the UK will likely increase.

No surprises

This consequence of Brexit doesn’t come as a surprise to trade observers and there is a potential double whammy lying ahead for Irish beef and sheep meat exports.

Australia will also secure generous access to the EU market for beef and sheep meat when the EU Australia trade deal is finally concluded, though it won’t quite be the open door they have with the UK.

However, the UK do have an open door to the EU market for beef and sheep meat exports. With this being the case, the EU market is open to absorb any surplus beef and sheep meat being produced by British farmers.

While the UK is in deficit of beef production by 20% relative to consumption, they are an exporter of sheep meat (see Figure 1).

In 2022, they exported 75,307t of sheep meat while importing 54,270t, according to AHDB. Therefore, Irish sheep farmers and exporters will not just face increased competition in the UK market; it’s likely they will face more competition from British sheep meat as well as Australian in the EU market, such is the impact of these trade deals combined.

EU Australia deal impact

While the EU Australia trade deal didn’t get over the line this week, it is only a matter of time until it does. It will give Australia a generous beef and sheep meat quota to the EU market of several thousand tonnes.

If this was in isolation, then the volumes would be less difficult to absorb, but the reality is that it has to be added to the 99,000t of access granted to the Mercosur countries and the 50,000t granted to Canada for beef.

Mercosur still remains to be ratified and Canada has struggled to make inroads because their farmers don’t want to forsake using growth promoting hormones. The USA also have a tariff-free quota for beef that will grow to 35,000t over the next five years.

While the EU Australia trade deal didn’t get over the line this week, it is only a matter of time until it does

When Australian beef access is added to this, it becomes clear that the EU will be a much more open beef market.

For sheep meat, the 228,000t sheep meat quota New Zealand had when the UK was a member has meant that the EU market has been open to global markets for decades. That will be added to when Australia secure their sheep meat quota to the EU.

Comment

Irish beef and sheep producers have began to face levels of competition in the market place not experienced since Ireland joined the then-EEC half a century ago.

This is only going to increase in the years ahead, as Australia and New Zealand will be joined by others in the UK market, as they along with Mercosur countries secure unprecedented access to EU markets.

Of course, distance will be something of a barrier to volumes, but the reality is that Irish sheep meat exporters to Britain are already being quoted what the Australian price is, currently €3.23/kg, in price negotiations. The impact will not just be the volumes sold, it will also shape Irish prices.

Irish farmers have been told that they have been unable to demonstrate Brexit having a negative effect, but that is no longer the case now.