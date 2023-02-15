The CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 will bring about significant changes to the manner in which entitlement values are determined and traded from 2023 onwards.
As discussed in detail on the previous pages, the introduction of the eco scheme and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) measures, along with a deduction of funds for the new Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF), will see 38% deducted off the value of each entitlement in 2023, compared to the value in 2022.
