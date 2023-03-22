The conference is set to begin at 10am and pre-registration is not required.

There is strong interest in this Saturday’s ash dieback conference scheduled for the Dome, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Co Tipperary, beginning at 10am, according to Simon White, chair of Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners (LTWO), the organisers of the event.

“Great interest has been expressed in this conference by the ash growers whose enterprises are being wiped out by this disease,” he said.

“The conference is designed to give these people a forum to voice their concerns and views on how to move forward.”

Many have booked already but the LTWO chair told members and other ash growers throughout Ireland who may not have access to computers that they don’t have to book in advance.

“It is essential that they get the clear message that they do not have to register,” he said.

“If you have ash dieback, or wish to learn about this disaster, this conference is for you, so all are welcome.”