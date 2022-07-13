An overview of some of the machines on show.

The weather and the promise of some top-class farm machinery drew crowds to Punchestown Racecourse on Wednesday for the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

The show is taking place Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 July. It is the first FTMTA event in over three years.

For the first time in the show’s history, it is being held outdoors on the grounds Punchestown Event Centre. Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show was a biannual event held in February.

Michael Farrelly, executive director of the FTMTA, said: “It’s great to be back. We are absolutely delighted with how day one of the show is going so far. We’re estimating that a crowd somewhere in the region of 5,000 to 7,000 people have passed through the gates. People are very happy with the summer show and the weather is fabulous. I spoke with several tillage farmers this morning who came in to show for the first half of the day and have gone home to cut corn this evening.”

“This event is a dedicated machinery show with technical experts from manufacturers on hand to answer people’s machinery queries and show them the latest kit. We feel this is an interaction that has been absent for some time now. All the exhibitors I’ve spoken to are very happy with the show. The right people are here and there is business being done here”, he added.

The show marks the 33rd anniversary since the show first took place in the RDS back in 1989, before relocating to the Punchestown Event Centre in 2003 where it continues to grow.

JCB showcased its new 457S and Icon Fastrac series.

The Kramer stand.

The McHale stand.

The New Holland stand.

Argo exhibited a range of Landini and McCormick tractors.

Pottinger had a huge range of kit on show.

Valtra showcased its fifth generation of tractors.

The Mayo-based manufacturer, Malone.

The Case IH stand.

The Fendt stand.