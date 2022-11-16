The Dealer has been inundated with farmers ringing trying to get their hands on rare breeds. Having rare breeds on your farm gets you Tier 1 priority access to ACRES.

The Galway sheep society has a list of people waiting to get their hands on Galway ewes with the Irish Moiled Cattle Society taking in 75 new applications for membership over the last few weeks.

One west of Ireland farmer is getting up at night to check his Kerry bog pony for fear he’d be snapped up by an eager ACRES applicant. The Donegal Dexter Cattle group is holding a show and sale in Raphoe Mart on Friday 18 November with over 80 animals entered. It is expecting big demand from ACRES participants. Viewing can take place from 5.30pm with the sale kicking off at 6.30pm. Online bidding is available via martbids.ie.