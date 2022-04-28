This year has seen an upturn in the number of large farms coming on to the land market and, generally, these have met good demand.

This week, a large residential farm in Co Kildare made €150,000 more than its guide price when brought to auction.

Mill House on 104ac was sold for €1.85m by Jordan Auctioneers at a public auction on Monday.

The farm is located at Kilgowan, Kilcullen, and has a large house in need of modernisation and upgrading. The four-bedroom house is 2,131 square feet in area.

The house is in good condition, but requires some modernisation.

There was a large attendance of approximately 60 people at the auction. The property was initially offered in lots and these met good interest.

However, several new bidders became involved when the entire was put up and the bidding exceeded the total offered for the lots. The farm was finally knocked down to a local farming family.

Mill House is centrally located between Kilcullen, Newbridge, Naas and Kildare town.

The farm is well located in mid-Kildare and has good soils.

The adjoining farmyard has old stone buildings and a four-bay hay shed with double lean-to.

The land is excellent quality and mostly all in one block, with frontage on two public roads and several access points.