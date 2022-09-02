A 154.5ac farm is on the market near Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath.

A 154.5ac farm is on the market near Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath.

The land is at Ballynacroghy and is being sold by Murtagh Bros Auctioneers.

It goes for auction on Thursday 15 September at 3pm in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar, and runs also on the LSL platform. The guide price is €1.4m.

Also on the holding is this concrete yard with a large cattle handling unit.

The farm is 4km from Ballynacargy and 16km from the centre of Mullingar.

The property is laid out in one undivided block with a farm road running through it giving access. The land is laid out in seven main fields.

This gravel roadway runs through the farm giving access to fields.

The ground is in permanent pasture with no waste. The land is described by the auctioneers as excellent-quality, free-draining limestone soil.

The land is described as good-quality limestone soil.

There is a year-round natural water supply and also a connection to the water mains.

There is a large cattle handling unit with cattle crush and pen, allowing easy loading and unloading of livestock.

All bidders must register with Murtagh Bros on or before Friday 9 September with a refundable deposit of €100,000.