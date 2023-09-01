It was a case of big horns but small wheels for a Nebraskan bull this week, after police pulled over a man driving his prized animal in a car along a main road.

The bull, one of the huge horned Watusi breed, stood square in the passenger seat of the modified car, while its owner Lee Meyer drove along steadily.

After getting a tip-off, police expected to find someone inappropriately carrying a smaller form of livestock - a sheep or calf - but were shocked to find that the back seat driver was actually a sizeable bull.

Horns

With the name ‘Howdy Doody’, the relatively tame bull with his gigantic horns has become somewhat of an internet sensation.

“There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city,” police officers told TV news channel North-East Nebraska of their dealings with Meyer.

With all said and done, if the Dealer had only one to bring to the mart, he too might consider leaving the trailer at home.