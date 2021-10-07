A 105ac grassland farm with a derelict house is for sale in Co Longford with a guide price of just €5000/ac to €6000/ac.

It’s at Cornafunshin, Ballinalee, and is being sold by Murtagh Bros.

It will go for online auction on Friday 29 October at 3pm on the LSL platform.

This will be one of the larger farms sold in Co Longford in the past number of years, so it will be of interest.

The auctioneers describe the land as having been neglected in recent years and now in need of improvement. That is why the guide price is relatively low, at essentially €500,000 to €600,000.

Elevated land

According to the auctioneers, much of the land is elevated and would be excellent grazing land if reclaimed.

The farm lies on both sides of a local public road, but aside from that is in one block. It has road frontage. The farm is divided into about 15 main fields.

The farm will be offered in one or more lots as follows:

Lot 1: 57.30ac.

Lot 2: 45.88ac with derelict cottage.

Lot 3: c2.97ac.

Lot 4: entire property.

All bidders must register with Murtagh Bros on or before Friday 22 October with a deposit of €50,000.

The solicitor dealing with the sale is Sandra Carroll of EC Gearty Solicitors, 4/5 Church St, Longford.