This Shorthorn-cross heifer born in March 2021 and calved two weeks, sold for €1,380.

The trade of dairy stock ramped up as the sale progressed in Ballybay last Wednesday.

Last Wednesday saw 139 freshly calved dairy cows and heifers along with 12 maiden heifers pass through the ring at the Ballybay dairy sale.

There was good attendance, with the majority of sales taking place around the ring. Farmers from across the country travelled for the sale, with a good share of Northern Ireland buyers also.

The trade for dairy stock was slow to start, with most animals averaging a price of €1,900.

The first animal to cross the line of €2,000 was a €127 EBI Friesian-cross cow born in February 2020 from Frank Evan’s herd selling for €2,360.

Thirteen of the sale entries sold north of €2,000, with the top price from the sale of €2,460 being secured by Trevor Hall from Newbliss, Co Monaghan.

Pedigree

The first pedigree animal into the ring was a €122 EBI Friesian cow. The December 2017-born cow from David McCoy’s herd sired by Goldenfield Raphael ET sold for €1,340.

A pedigree-registered Friesian heifer born in April 2021 from the herd of Gareth McElerney sold for an impressive €1,780.

Heifers with good stature and credentials were sought after and they made top money, such as an animal from Karl Taynor’s herd selling for an impressive €2,140.

Another March 2021-born Friesian heifer from David Boyd’s herd with a €75 EBI and sired by Gaslough Petricon sold for €2,120.

Heifers

James Ward from Monaghan supplied 12 spring 2022-born heifers, which wrapped up the sale in Ballybay.

Trade was slow to begin for these heifers yet again, but then picked up, with prices ranging from €470 to as high as €740 for the 10th heifer that entered the ring born in March 2022.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Ballybay Mart manager Jimmy Reilly said: “Overall, we saw a good trade with the number of cattle on offer remaining steady, along with a good clearance rate from the sale.

"Dairy farmers are coming to the realisation that with the milk price falling, the price of the dairy stock will follow that trend.

"There was lots of cattle selling above €2,000, with the northern buyers helping farmers secure those top prices. We had a nice batch of heifers also which were met with good prices.

Ballybay Mart will host two more dairy sales this month on 17 and 31 May 2023.

In pictures

There was lots of action ringside at the dairy sale in Ballybay last Wednesday.

This €144 EBI Friesian-cross cow born in March 2020 and calved mid-February, sold for €1,700.

This €75 EBI Friesian heifer born in March 2021 and calved two weeks, sold for €2,120.

This Friesian cow born in March 2020 and calved five days, sold for €1,800.

This Friesian heifer born in April 2021 and calved two weeks, sold for €1,500.

This €82 EBI Friesian-cross cow born in March 2016 and calved two weeks, sold for €1,800.

This Friesian cow born in March 2020 and calved two weeks, sold for €1,980.

This Friesian-cross heifer born in December 2020 and calved one month, sold for €1,500.

This -€69 Friesian heifer born in March 2021 and calved two weeks, sold for €1,540.

This Friesian cow born in October 2019 and calved two weeks, sold for €1,500.

This Friesian maiden heifer born in February 2022, sold for €660.