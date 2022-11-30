Farmers all over Ireland will be watching with interest the latest investment by the industry led by Teagasc in climate change and tooling up farmers and the industry.

While we still may not know where the bogs are on the island for rewetting, or what we need to do with the peat farmland when we find the bogs, it is imperative that farmers on mineral soils know what actions to take. Farmers are already moving on this at pace, as evidenced in recent actions, but bringing an overview and holistic approach to this is paramount to driving real change at farm level.