On Tuesday 27 December, organisers of the annual Kilbrittain Tractor Run are expecting hundreds of tractors to turn out in support of a very worthy cause.

Taking place each year in the small west Cork village, the Kilbrittain Tractor Run started in 2013 as a fundraiser for the autism unit in the local national school in Kilbrittain, which opened in 2012.

In its first seven years, tractor run raised over €120,000 for the unit. In 2013, 276 tractors took part in the first run, growing to over 550 tractors last year. Organisers now claim this is the biggest tractor run in Ireland.

Organisers have said they have big plans for next week’s run and are hoping to exceed last year’s record numbers. They explained that they now have plans to open a €10m centre for adults with autism in Dunmanway. They say that for this, land was kindly donated by John and Mary McCarthy, who are behind the well-known part supplier, JMC Parts.

For those who wish to donate but can’t attend, a GoFundMe page has been set up on their Facebook account, Kilbrittain Tractor Run.