This year’s FBD National Livestock Show will take place on Sunday 14 August at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore, Co Offaly, with over 1,000 classes and a prize fund of €175,000.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Tullamore Show chair Joseph Molloy, said: “It’s been a long spell with no shows and people are eager to showcase their wares whether it’s prize livestock, baking, crafts or trade stands. They want to get back out meeting people.”

The FBD National Livestock Show will feature classes in dairy, pedigree and commercial cattle. Also included in this year’s livestock schedule are sheep, introducing three new breeds into the showing ring – Blue Texel, Dassenkop and Spotted Dutch.

At the launch of the show this week John Cahalan, chief commercial officer with FBD, said: “We are extremely proud to be the sponsor of the National Livestock Show at Tullamore Show and are delighted to be working with the Tullamore Show committee again this year. On behalf of FBD, I wish everybody involved in organising the Tullamore Show, as well as the competitors, exhibitors, and attendees, all the very best from the team at FBD Insurance.”