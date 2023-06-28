Pressure continues to be applied to the beef trade with no move upwards in beef quotes this week. Finishers who purchases store cattle in spring for a shed finish are staring at huge losses with frustration with factories mounting in finisher circles.

Supply and demand is at a delicate balance with many factories unwilling to kill extra cattle and some also creating difficulties about weights and out of spec cattle.

Base prices for bullocks this week are working off €4.90-€4.95/kg with heifers being quoted €4.95-€5.05/kg. Factory quotes are now 20-25 cent/kg behind where they were this time last year with the traditional August pull now taking place in June.

Cows have taken the biggest hit this week with P+3+ cows being quoted at €3.90/kg in a few factories this week. R grading are being quoted from €4.20-€4.40/kg depending on the factory while O grading cows are working off quotes of €4.10-€4.30/kg.

There is a lot of variation in cow quotes this week so if you have cows to sell, it will pay to price around. Top quality U grading cows are still being sought in marts with wholesalers remaining active for heavy cows. U grading cows are being quoted at €4.50-€4.60/kg this week.

Base prices for under-16-month bulls are coming in at €4.90-€5.00/kg.

Young under-24-month bull quotes continue to track back, with U grading bulls now back at €5.05/kg to €5.15/kg.

R grading under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00/kg to €5.05/kg, with O grading bulls back at €4.85/kg to €4.95/kg.

P grading under-24-month bulls are working off €4.75/kg to €4.80/kg this week.

NI factories

Some NI factories have begun to move south in search of supplies again with a number of agents active around mart rings again last week.

€5.35/kg flat is on the table for good heifers. Supplies of finished cattle remain tight in NI this week. Across the water in the GB markets some pressure has also been applied to quotes but R4L heifers are still coming into £5.02/kg (€6.16/kg incl VAT), a long way off Irish quotes.

Last week’s kill came in at 32,401 head which was a similar number to the previous week. The weekly bull kill rose to the highest point since the end of January with 3646 young bulls killed last week.

The bullock kill dropped close to 500 head while the cow kill went slightly. The heifer kill remained at a similar level to last week.

Increased imports from South America continue to apply pressure to the EU beef trade with a further decline last week. EU imports of South American beef were up 27% in the first 3 months of 2023.

Imports of South American processed beef to the UK have also increased with almost 1000 extra tonnes of process beef imported from Brazil for the first 4 months of 2023.

The United Kingdom (UK) imported 6413 tonnes of processed beef from Brazil for the first 4 months of 2023 compared to 5554 for the same period in 2022 representing a 15% increase. This latest trade data comes as the EU ramp up negotiations with Mercusor countries to ratify the Mercusor trade deal in 2023.

IFA Livestock chairman Brendan Golden said “the relentless pressure on prices that factories have exerted over the last number of weeks is unacceptable and must stop.

This shortsighted approach by factories is severely undermining confidence in beef farmers who have made huge investments in finishing cattle”

NI Comment

Prime cattle quotes are back 4p/kg in the Northern Ireland to 466p/kg (€5.71/kg inc VAT). There is a wide range in prices being paid with regular finishers commanding 486p/kg (€5.95/kg), while some farmers with less negotiating power report 476p (€5.83/kg). Cows are on a base of 380p/kg (€4.65/kg) for R3 animals with deals around 400p/kg (€4.90/kg).