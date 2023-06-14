Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations will be held at Teagasc Oak Park on Wednesday, 21 June. \ Barry Cronin

The biggest tillage event of the year will take place next week. Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations takes place in Teagasc Oak Park on Wednesday 21 June, and will showcase all of the latest tillage research, as well as a cover crop planting demonstration.

The Irish Farmers Journal and Teagasc will host live cover crop planting demonstrations at 12pm, 1.30pm and 3.30pm with eight different establishment methods.

There will also be a horticultural demonstration with robotic and carmera-guided weeders on display.

Trade stands will surround the demo arena and there will be a great chance to see machines working. Gates open at 10am.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has opened the €10m Tillage Incentive Scheme 2023 for applications. It pays €400/ha for new tillage area in 2023, and a maintenance payment of €200/ha for area converted in 2022 and maintained in tillage in 2023.