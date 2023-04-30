John, Eddy and Fergal Doherty with the champion and highest-priced bull Bighill Plato ET, which sold for €12,200. \S. Kinahan

Kicking off a very busy bank holiday weekend in the pedigree calendar was the Irish Simmental Cattle Society’s final spring sale of the season.

The show and sale held in Tullamore Mart on Friday night saw 16 bulls and one heifer presented for sale out of the 25 catalogued, which were met with a 76% clearance.

Taking the plaudits on the night was the pre-sale show champion Bighill Plato ET from the herd of Fergal Doherty all the way from Carrigart, Co Donegal.

Plato is a February 2022-born bull sired by the much sought-after Curaheen Warrior and was bred from a Delfur Decider dam going back to Raceview King and Auchorachan ACDC.

The champion bull caught the attention of a number of online and in-person bidders and sold for the highest price of a whopping €12,200 to a breeder in Scotland.

Judging the pre-sale show on the night was county Mayo breeder Mark Neenan from the Limehill Simmental herd, who awarded Ballyfin, Co Laois, breeder Garrett Behan’s Clonagh Prince Explorer as the reserve champion of the pre-sale show.

The February 2022-born bull was sired by Manor Park Hansome out of a Banwy T-Rex dam and boasts Kilbride Farm Bantry, Blackford Worzel and Raceview King all in his pedigree.

The double five-star bull is out of the two-time Tullamore and Miss World champion Clonagh Dora the Explorer, is a full brother to the €52,000 Clonagh Lucky Explorer and sold for €7,200.

Paraic, Stephen and Joe Fagan and Cian Connolly with the reserve champion Clonagh Prince Explorer, which sold for €7,200. \S. Kinahan

The next two highest prices on the night came when the hammer fell for two more bulls from Behan’s herd.

Up first was Jennalyn Peter Pan, sired by Manor Park Hansome, which sold for €5,100.

The second of this duo was Clonagh New Yorker sired by Dirnanean Telstar, which sold for €4,600.

The final bull to reach the €4,000 mark on the night was first prize winner Kilkitt Norris from the herd of Sean Brady, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

Clonagh New Yorker sold for €4,600. \S. Kinahan

The December 2021-born bull was sired by Curaheen Wakeman out of a Dermatown Delboy dam and sold for €4,000.

The 13 lots sold on the night met a sale average of €4,242 and a clearance rate of 76%.