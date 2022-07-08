The Irish Farmers Journal spoke with Christopher O'Sullivan TD on his calls for a national anaerobic digestion strategy. \ Istock

A bill has been drafted to make Government develop and roll out a national strategy for the generation of biogas on farms.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan says his draft bill, the Anaerobic Digestion (National Strategy) Bill 2022, will provide a mechanism for the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications to create a national anaerobic digestion strategy.

Stakeholders including the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) called for such a strategy at a meeting of the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee on Tuesday.

Anaerobic digestion (AD) is a process of recycling organic waste matter into a biogas, which can then be used for energy production and as an organic fertiliser, thus reducing emissions and generating low-carbon renewable energy.

The Anaerobic Digestion (National Strategy) Bill 2022 is with the Bills Office in Leinster House and a copy has been sent to the office of the Ceann Comhairle, according to O’Sullivan.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said there is a possibility the bill will be introduced at its first stage before the Dáil’s summer recesss.

Decarbonisation of agriculture

The Fianna Fáil TD, who is also vice chair of the Environment and Climate Action Committee, said: “Ireland currently doesn’t have a strategy or policy for anaerobic digestion (AD), and the obstacles to establishing and running ADs have prevented the expansion of this renewable, low-carbon technology.

“A national strategy will encourage an expansion of this technology across Ireland, and in doing so provide a secure source of renewable energy.”

He said that by “positively contributing” to the “decarbonisation of Irish agriculture and the generation of renewable energy by the use of anaerobic digestion, Irish farmers will be enabled to play a key role in slowing down the pace of climate change”.

“It’s not just agriculture that will benefit from and contribute to these facilities. Distilleries are growing in number throughout the country, and they’ve had challenges with disposing of the grain used in the distilling process.

“Used grain can be fed into anaerobic digesters, therefore extending the life and use of the grain and fulfilling some circular economy goals.”

Timoleague plant

O’Sullivan highlighted how an existing medium scale anaerobic digester in Timoleague in west Cork, produces enough electricity to power 1,000 homes.

“It’s estimated that over a 10-year period it will have stopped an estimated 1m tonnes of carbon from escaping into the atmosphere,” he said.

The Cork TD also pointed out that Germany has 10,000 anaerobic digesters and that in Ireland there are only 13.

He described how a national strategy for the generation of biogas on farms could also “include micro-scale anaerobic digesters which could allow the hospitality sector, and even households, use food waste to create their own energy to be used in cooking for example”.

He said these could use the “liquid bio-fertiliser for growing more food locally”.

