Bio-based fertilisers maintain yield when included in fertiliser programmes with chemical fertilisers.

Teagasc researchers at Johnstown Castle are currently carrying out research into the role of bio-based fertilisers.

Phosphorous (P) supply from different recycled nutrient sources were investigated.

These included struvite, struvite potato and struvite sewage from wastewater treatment plants in the UK and mainland Europe.

Struvite is a phosphate mineral that precipitates from wastewater, which forms when there is a mole-to-mole ratio of magnesium, ammonia and phosphate from within the wastewater. Cattle slurry was also included in the trials.

Good availability

Results show that several treatments have had as good or better plant P availability over the long term versus mineral fertiliser P.

For example, over a four-year average, grass yield was 14.6t DM/ha, with a chemical fertiliser treatment.

In comparison, with a cattle slurry and chemical fertiliser mix, the yield was also 14.6t DM/ha.

Interestingly, the struvite potato and chemical fertiliser mix yielded 15.2t DM/ha, with the struvite sewage and chemical fertiliser mix yielding 14.8t DM/ha.

In addition to maintaining and improving yields, bio-based fertilisers also show great potential to improve soil health, with research showing a positive impact on soil biota.

Why use bio-based fertilisers?

Recycling nutrients and carbon reduces our dependence on imported fertilisers and supports healthy soils.

There is also evidence of increased soil bacterial diversity under some bio-based fertiliser treatments versus conventional mineral fertiliser only.

Results also show that both yields and soil fertility can be enhanced by their use.