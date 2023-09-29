As farmers approach the time for placing Christmas turkeys on farm, it is crucial to be prepared for the arrival of these young birds, Teagasc's poultry adviser Rebecca Tierney has said.

Reducing the risk of introducing harmful bacteria or viruses and minimising the spread of those already present throughout the farm are key measures farmers should consider.

Structural and operational bio-security are the two key areas farmers should focus on, according to Tierney.

Structural bio-security refers to the house itself and the equipment within the house, she explained.

Preparation

Before any poults arrive, farmers should ensure that sheds are warm enough, free of draughts, sufficiently ventilated, rodent- and vermin-proofed and can be cleaned and disinfected fully.

It is also imperative that wild birds don't have access to the housed birds.

Any access points should be covered with a suitable material such as nettings or plasterboard to prevent access to the house or storage areas where feed or bedding may be kept.

Operational security includes the day-to-day management of the farm and preventing the spread of disease, to the turkeys or to other farm animals on site.

The house needs to be fully cleaned, disinfected and completely dry prior to birds arriving.

Foot dips, feed bins, carcase disposal and manure removal are among a range of other important bio-security measures farmers should consider, Tierney advised.