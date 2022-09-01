Farmers and farm organisations can now give their views on the national biodiversity action plan, a draft of which has been published ahead of its finalisation in early 2023.

The consultation was opened by Minister of State at the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan, who said that the plan must reflect different positions on overcoming the biodiversity crisis declared by Government.

The policy is to become the main tool used by Government to implement the EU biodiversity strategy and nature restoration law.

It places legal targets on nature conservation and will seek to measure the State’s progress on biodiversity action.

Both the citizens’ assembly on biodiversity loss and the young people’s assembly running in tandem with it are to inform the content of the plan.

“We are launching this public consultation against a backdrop of unprecedented challenges for nature in Ireland and globally,” Minister Noonan said.

“How we collectively and collaboratively address these challenges will define not just our ability to halt biodiversity loss, but how we as a species will survive and thrive into the future,” he commented.

Among the indicators which the Department will use to assess the progress of the plan will be the number of farms or total funds paid to farmers in natura subsidies for nature conservation measures.

The progress of Bord na Móna’s efforts to rewet 33,000ha of drained peatlands will form another aspect of the plan’s monitoring of biodiversity actions.

Also proposed in the draft plan is the establishment of an invasive alien species enforcement unit within the Department, with resources to control, manage and eliminate invasive species.

“Yes, it must be actionable and impactful, but it must also reflect the different voices that will inform its content. I urge members of the public to have their say and engage with this public consultation,” Minister Noonan said.

To find out how to submit your views, click here.

