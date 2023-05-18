National Biodiversity Week, co-ordinated by the Irish Environmental Network and funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, aims to generate awareness of Ireland's local biodiversity through nature-related activities.

The events, which will run from 19 May to 28 May, will feature a host of activities such as biodiversity walks, informative talks on various plant, insect and animal species, plus workshops.

Some of the events set to be held during the week include TalamhBeo Lighthouse farm soil socials in Tralee, Co Kerry; a talk on the importance of community seed banks to biodiversity with Kevin Dudley at Nenagh Public Library, Co Tipperary; and a hedge walk with Hedgerows Ireland in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Go wild

Minister of State for heritage Malcolm Noonan expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the event: “National biodiversity week offers something for everyone to go wild and have fun connecting with nature in their local area. I’d like to encourage everyone to check out the website and see what’s going on locally.”

Heritage Council CEO Virginia Teehan expressed her satisfaction with the growing momentum behind Ireland's natural heritage.

She believes that as the network of biodiversity officers expands, more local activities will involve communities in biodiversity protection: “Local communities play a huge part in preventing further biodiversity loss and national biodiversity week will help to get more people involved in local efforts.”

To find out what events are on near you, click here.