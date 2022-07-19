We have been working to improve biodiversity on the farm above and below ground.

It is really important to provide habitats for wildlife, to encourage beneficial wildlife and pollinators and improvements made can also help with things like water quality.

Improving soil biodiversity can help to improve soil structure, increase nutrient availability and increase soil organic matter levels.

Multispecies and red clover

The multispecies sward and red clover will add to the diversity of soil to help to benefit soil health and structure and also the different plants will provide habitats and food for pollinators and wildlife.

Space for nature

The farm is estimated to have about 4% space for nature including hedgerows, margins etc. We have dedicated a small area to wildflowers on the farm.

Bird boxes

We have also put up some bird boxes and an owl box.

Bare soil patches

There are a number of patches of bare soil in banks across the farm. Some of these are as a result of the sheep grazing along ditches and banks and some are along roadsides.

If you look closely at these bare soil patches you may see holes which are made by solitary bees. These patches are important habitats for pollinators.

Trees

The farm is in derogation and as a result has to be careful how it manages hedgerows.

Whitethorn and blackthorn trees have been left to grow up every couple of hundred metres on the farm.

In time these trees will provide food for pollinators and habitats for birds and animals.

Hedgerows

We have planted a new hedgerow on the farm with native species and will consider planting more under the new CAP.

A newly planted hedgerow budding on Tullamore Farm.

We will try and identify critical source areas for nutrient loss on the farm and might target hedgerow planting in these areas as a buffer.