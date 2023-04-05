Recommendations made by the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss have been shunned by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the proposals outlined in the report from the assembly, published on Wednesday, have left the farm organisation with “very serious concerns”.

“This is a comprehensive report which we are just starting to analyse, but on initial reading we have very serious concerns about some of the recommendations and whether they could actually be counter-productive to the overall objective of protecting biodiversity,” he warned.

Charge

The IFA president first moved to warn against what he described as an “outlandish” proposal by the assembly to introduce a new sector-specific levy or charge on agricultural exports as well as on retailers.

“It will be counter-productive and also seeks to place the cost burden of dealing with challenges relating to biodiversity squarely on the shoulders of farmers. Any levy or charge that is placed on food production ends up being carried by the farmer. We already have a situation where our horticultural sector is in terminal decline due to how Irish retailers have squeezed margins. These proposed levies will be just another tax on farmers and will do nothing to improve biodiversity,” he warned.

Subsidies

Tim Cullinan also refuted assembly recommendations to phase out “environmentally harmful subsidies” in the agriculture and food sector.

“The report seems to imply that current State and European funding to agriculture is environmentally harmful. This is simply not the case and it doesn’t take into account the ever-increasing environmental regulations that farmers have to comply with.

“CAP subsidies protect family farm incomes, support the rural economy and protect rural landscapes. The average farm size in Ireland is fewer than 80 acres; removing agricultural supports would lead to the exit of thousands of farmers from rural Ireland,” he added.

Dietary recommendations

The Tipperary pig farmer also pushed back against recommendations in the assembly’s report that consumers should eat a more plant-based diet.

“The Taoiseach has indicated that this report will now be considered by an Oireachtas committee. IFA will be considering the report fully and will be seeking to engage with our Oireachtas members, which is the country’s most representative citizens’ assembly,” Cullinan said.

