Bord na Móna secured 96MW of capacity for the existing Edenderry power plant .

Bord na Móna’s Edenderry power plant looks set to transition to 100% biomass in 2024 after successfully taking part in EirGrid’s recent electricity capacity auction.

It secured 96MW of capacity for the existing Edenderry plant, which was originally powered by a combination of peat and biomass.

The plant will be operated from 2024 until the end of 2030, exclusively using biomass.

Feedstock

The feedstock will be sourced from a broad range of lower grade and residual forest products.

EirGrid, the national electricity grid operator, last week announced the provisional results of an auction with power companies, which will lead to the construction of 1,100MW of new gas-fired generators around the country and over 120MW of battery storage in Ireland.