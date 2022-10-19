There’s certainly no escaping Ireland’s drive to decarbonise. From farmers to chippers, the pressure to find low-carbon solutions is mounting. I see the Dublin-based BuJo restaurant chain has officially made the switch to renewable biomethane gas to cook its burgers.
The gas is produced on Irish farms using a combination of food waste and pig slurry and will replace all of their natural gas demand for cooking.
So not only is the restaurant sourcing Bord Bia quality-assured Irish grass-fed beef and free-range chicken, it’s also using certified Irish biomethane made on local farms. Now that’s what I call sustainable food production.
