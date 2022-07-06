Biomethane produced by farmers could reduce carbon emissions in Ireland by 700,000t per annum by 2030 and improve biodiversity, air, and water quality by reducing nitrates runoff, according to the Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI).
Speaking to the Oireachtas Environment Committee, RGFI CEO PJ McCarthy said a biomethane sector supported by the “appropriate Government policy”, has the “potential to replace natural gas in a way that is technically feasible and commercially viable”.
