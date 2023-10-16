The strategy itself will be structured around five pillars: biomethane demand, sustainability, bio and circular economy, economics, and policy requirements.

The Government's much-anticipated biomethane strategy has been delayed until the end of the year.

The strategy, which was originally anticipated to be published in October, is expected to offer a clear roadmap for the development of Ireland's anaerobic digestion (AD) sector, with the construction of 150 to 200 plants by 2030.

Attendees of the IrBEA National Bioenergy Conference received an update on the progress of this cross-departmental strategy last week.

They were informed that due to its complexity and the Government's aim to build a sector from scratch, they are taking their time to ensure it is right.

Consultation process

Bioenergy principal officer with the Department of Agriculture Redmond McEvoy explained that they had conducted over 60 consultations with industry stakeholders for the strategy.

The strategy will have an agricultural focus, emphasising farm diversification options and alternative income sources for farmers, in addition to decarbonising energy.

The strategy itself will be structured around five pillars: biomethane demand, sustainability, bio and circular economy, economics, and policy requirements.

Attendees were told that this strategy is just the beginning of the process, with various actions that will need to be implemented by both the Government and industry after its publication.

Farm diversification

Attendees were told that farmers stand to benefit from developing an AD industry through new land use diversification and alternative income stream options.

"There's probably unproductive land at the moment that could grow more feedstock to allow farmers to diversify and improve their income, particularly in low enterprise areas," McEvoy said.

It is projected that 80% of the feedstock will come from agriculture, including slurry from approximately 1.3 million animals, and 20% from winter slurry, along with silage from 120,000 hectares, all required by 2030. "Without farmers, this industry won't work," he said.

McEvoy said that digestate - a byproduct of AD - can help reduce the need for chemical nitrogen, contributing to a more climate-friendly approach and supporting the bioeconomy.

Farm-scale AD

McEvoy also highlighted potential opportunities for farmers to own or co-own smaller-scale AD plants, where they can use their own feedstock and decarbonise their own energy at a farm level.

While these smaller-scale developments may not significantly affect national targets, they could play a role in fostering social acceptance of AD within rural communities, he said.

In other developments, attendees were informed that over 60 submissions have been received for the renewable heat obligation (RHO) consultations, with high-level details set to be published by the end of the year. The RHO is scheduled to come into effect in January 2024.