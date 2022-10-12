A 3km control zome has been set up around Castle Espie nature reserves after a positive case of avian influenza.

DAERA veterinary officials have introduced a 3km disease control restriction zone around Castle Espie nature reserve in Co Down following initial confirmation of a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 on Tuesday.

The restrictions mean all types of poultry and captive birds in the zone must be kept in secure housing, and separate from wild birds until further notice.

Commenting on the development, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots said: “It is of paramount importance that all bird keepers take appropriate action to review and enhance their biosecurity measures to protect their birds from this highly infectious disease.”

Registration

DAERA is encouraging anyone keeping birds, to register with the Department for future communications and updates. Register online via the DAERA website. Avian influenza is a notifiable disease and any suspected case must be reported to DAERA.

