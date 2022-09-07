This is the sixth case of bird flu in Wales in the last 12 months.

A case of bird flu (avian influenza) has been confirmed at a premises in Gwynedd, Wales, by deputy chief veterinary officer for Wales Dr Gavin Watkins.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the infected premises near Arthog in Gwynedd to limit the risk of disease spread.

Within these zones, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared. The measures are stricter in the 3km protection zone.

The UK health agencies advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the UK food standards agencies advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

'Cause for concern'

Dr Watkins said: “This sixth case of avian influenza in Wales in the last 12 months is cause for concern and evidence of the continuing risk that is out there to our birds.

“There has been an unprecedented incursion of avian influenza into Great Britain and Europe in 2022 and keepers of birds must be vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place."

He argued that there is always more that can be done to protect your birds.

He urged all bird owners to review the measures they have in place and identify areas of improvement.

Make improvements where you can to prevent further spread of this devastating bird disease

"Think about risks from direct contact with wild birds, especially waterfowl, and also the things that could be contaminated by bird droppings – clothing and footwear, equipment, vehicles, feed and bedding.

"Make improvements where you can to prevent further spread of this devastating bird disease.

“Good biosecurity is always key in protecting animals from disease," he said.