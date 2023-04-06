Poultry flock owners are advised to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks.

Bird flu has been detected in 16 wild birds to date this year, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in the birds which were found in Cork, Limerick, Roscommon, Tipperary and Westmeath.

The disease was confirmed in black-headed gulls, herring gulls, a greylag goose, a common buzzard, whooper swans and common terns.

An early warning system is in place with Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Association of Regional Game Councils with regard to surveillance for signs of disease HPAI in wild birds.

Remain vigilant

Poultry flock owners are advised to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department regional veterinary office.

The Department reinforces the need for vigilance and biosecurity and continues to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and is in regular contact with industry stakeholders.

Surveillance

Members of the public can contribute to HPAI surveillance by notifying the Department of the location of sick or dead wild birds using the Department’s avian check app.

“The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low,” a Department spokesperson said.

“However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

"It is important to note that there is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs.”

