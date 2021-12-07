In Tyrone last week, 27,000 ducks were culled following a suspected case of bird flu./ Donal O'Leary

A case of bird flu has been identified in a turkey flock in Co Cavan, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

It is understood the farm is located in Butlersbridge in the county.

It is the fourth confirmed case of bird flu in a commercial flock in the Republic of Ireland. In Tyrone last week, 27,000 ducks were culled following a suspected case of bird flu.

The most recent case in Monaghan is understood to involve a 100,000-bird laying hen flock in the Castleblayney area.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was also found on a 30,000-bird turkey farm in south Monaghan and a broiler farm just 1km away from the turkey farm.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the broiler farm had up to 13,000 birds.