The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that cases of bird flu (avian influenza) are currently circulating in wild birds, especially breeding seabirds, around the coast of Ireland.

Since July of this year, there have been 14 positive bird flu cases confirmed in wild birds in Ireland.

Four cases have been confirmed in Kerry, with one in Cork. Three of the birds found in Munster were gannets, the fourth was a raven found off the Kerry coast.

Poultry owners and keepers of captive birds are urged to maintain the highest standards of biosecurity to protect their flocks.

According to the Department, strict biosecurity is the number one preventative measure to introduction of bird flu into poultry and captive bird flocks.