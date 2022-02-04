Following the suspicion of notifiable bird flu (avian influenza) in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, as well as initial laboratory results, temporary control zones (TCZ) have been put in place around the affected premises.

The TCZs are effective from 10am on Friday 4 January in order to reduce the risk of the transmission of avian influenza.

Northern Ireland chief veterinary officer Robert Huey has made the decision to take the appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of affected birds and the introduction of these TCZs.

If confirmed, it will be the first case of bird flu in Northern Ireland (NI) since 19 December, which occurred on a broiler breeder unit in Co Derry.

The last disease control zone which was put in place due to that bird flu outbreak was lifted on Saturday 22 January.

Samples

According to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), samples from suspected birds have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity.

Should highly pathogenic AI be confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and a 3km protection zone (PZ) and 10km surveillance zone (SZ) established.

Full details of the scope and measures required within the TCZs can be viewed at the following link.

Area in Fermanagh under TCZs

The star represents the premises affected.

The red circle represents the 3km protection zone.

The blue circle represents the 10km surveillance zone.