A temporary control zone for avian influenza has been extended to an area of Co Armagh after the disease was found in a poultry unit in Co Monaghan on Wednesday.

The outbreak at the egg laying unit near Castleblaney is the third case to be detected in a commercial poultry flock in the Republic of Ireland so far this winter.

A 10km control zone is in place around the premises. Poultry units within the zone must adhere to strict biosecurity protocols, record movements on and off holdings, and seek licensing for any movement of poultry or poultry related products into or out of the zone.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said that eight suspected avian influenza cases have been investigated in NI so far this winter, but all have returned negative results.