Department of Agriculture figures indicate that over 20,000 farmers applied to BISS in the last week.

Some 105,158 farmers had submitted a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application as of Wednesday morning, 24 May.

Department of Agriculture figures indicate that over 20,000 farmers have applied to the farm scheme in the last week, with application rates rising by the day.

The deadline for BISS applications remains 11.59pm on Monday 29 May.

The number of Basic Payment Scheme applications submitted in recent years has averaged 128,000, meaning there are approximately 24,000 applications to be submitted over the five days before the deadline.