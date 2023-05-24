There are just days left to submit the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), with the deadline of 23.59pm on Monday 29 May fast approaching.

The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture show 105,158 applications submitted as of Wednesday morning, 24 May. Advisers and farmers have another few busy days ahead with over 20,000 applications expected to be submitted before the deadline.

The Department’s Direct Payments Helpdesk (call 057-867 4422) will be open from 9.15am to 9pm on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 May, from 9.30am to 5pm on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May, and from 9.15am to midnight on Monday 29 May.

The Department offices in Portlaoise will also have a team available to meet with farmers during standard working hours until the BISS closing date of 29 May.

The deadline for submitting transfer of entitlement applications has been extended until 14 June.

All other scheme deadlines remain Monday 29 May.

Meanwhile, there were over 20,000 applications submitted to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) before the 22 May deadline. Late applications can be submitted for 25 days after the closing date, subject to a 1% penalty for each working day with applications subject to a 100% penalty thereafter.