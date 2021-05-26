Characteristics of the Ridemax FL699 include an all steel structure and a reinforced bead.

BKT has extended its Ridemax FL699 agricultural tyre range, specifically designed for trailers and slurry tankers.

The new size available is 525/65 R20.5, which joins the existing 24 R20.5.

The two fundamental characteristics of the Ridemax FL699 tyre range, according to the manufacturer, is its all-steel structure and its reinforced bead.

Load-carrying capacities

An all-steel structure enables high load-carrying capacities, while the reinforced bead provides stability at speeds and comfortable ride.

The Ridemax FL 699 tyre is now available in 525/65 R20.5 sizes.

The Ridemax series has been designed for transport operations for both tractors and trailers used in agriculture and industry.

The Ridemax range includes the Ridemax FL 699, Ridemax FL 693 M, Ridemax FL 690 and Ridemax FL 690 IND for trailers and the Ridemax IT 696 and Ridemax IT 697 (M+S) for tractors.

BKT says that the new FL699 525/65 R20.5 tyre adds to its extensive catalogue of over 2,700 products.