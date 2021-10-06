Estimated to have cost in the region of €56m, BKT has begun trial production at its latest site located in Walju, Maharashtra, a western state of India.

The plant is said to increase the tyre manufacturer’s annual production capacity of off-highway tyres by an additional 30,000t.

Once fully up and running, it is estimated that around 500 people will be employed aiding in the manufacturer of BKT’s medium- and small-diameter agricultural and industrial tyres.

The new greenfield site is said to span 22 acres and just 5km from the manufacturer’s existing and first ever production facility in Walju, which originally opened in 1987.