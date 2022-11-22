Top price of the day was paid for a Ballynacannon Royal Flush gimmer from the flock of Richard and Andrew Wilson of Donegal. This gimmer was scanned carrying twins to the 25,000gns Kells T-Rex and was sold to new breeders Seán O’Gorman for 5,500gns.

The 13th annual Black Beauties sale of Suffolk females was held at Blessington Mart on Saturday 12 November with a 94% clearance. In-lamb ewes averaged 1,640gns, while ewe lambs averaged 983gns with a mix of new breeders, European buyers and established breeders among the purchasers.

Top price of the day was paid for a Ballynacannon Royal Flush gimmer from the flock of Richard and Andrew Wilson, Co Donegal. This gimmer was scanned carrying twins to the 25,000gns Kells T-Rex and was sold to new breeder Seán O’Gorman for 5,500gns.

He also bought another gimmer from the Wilsons for 3,400gns. She is sired by Lakeview Armanai and scanned in-lamb to the 21,000gns Lakeview Bob.

This gave the Shannagh and Castleisle flocks a pen average of 1,904gns for their 16 gimmers.

Making the long journey from Malin Head in Co Donegal, Martin and JJ Doherty enjoyed a successful outing with their pen of six gimmers averaging 2,004gns. Pick of the bunch was a Malinhead Diamond gimmer, scanned in-lamb to the 6,000gns Crewelands Dancing Brave. She was sold to a Portuguese breeder for 3,600gns and was one of nine sheep exported to Europe from the sale.

The Dohertys also received 2,400gns for a daughter of Crewelands Dancing Brave, scanned carrying twins to Shannagh Top Gun.

Selling at 2,800gns for Dennis Taylor of the Ballynacannon flock was a Birness Freedom gimmer, scanned carrying a single to the 40,000gns Lakeview Fury, while the O’Keeffes of Annakisha also received 2,800gns for a Burnview One for Arthur gimmer, scanned carrying a single to the 20,000gns Castleisle Kilteskin Prince. This gave them an average of 1,650gns for their gimmers, with Finnvale having a pen average of 1,237gns.

Quality ewe lambs were also in demand, with Richard Thompson of the Ballinatone flock securing top price for his ewe lamb by Birness Freedom when selling for 1,350gns.