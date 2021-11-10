Some of the lots which will be on offer at the Black Beauty sale. \ Alfie Shaw

The Black Beauty Suffolk female sale returns to Blessington Mart this Saturday 13 November for its 12th year.

Top genetics from the following highly successful flocks will be available: Annakisha, Ballinatone, Ballyboe, Barrowlands, Blackwater, Castleisle, Clyda, Finnvale, Glyde, Malinhead and Shannagh.

Earlier in the year at the Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland Branch Premier Show and Sale, the above flocks topped the sale at 44,000gns, had three of the top six prices and reserve overall supreme champion among their accolades.

Richard Thompson, from Donegal, who established his Ballinatone flock in 2015 and set the record for the highest-priced Suffolk sold in Ireland, selling for 44,000gns, has a consignment of gimmers and ewe lambs including some in-lamb to the aforementioned Ballinatone show-stopper.

Another highlight of the sale should be a selection of daughters by the 20,000gns Castleisle Kilteskin Prince, a top son of Limestone Aston Martin, who has bred exceptionally well for the O’Keeffe, Gahan and Wilson flocks, while progeny of the 31,000gns Cloontagh Chieftain should also attract attention.

The sale will also include the dispersal of the recently formed Drumbarron flock of the late Tommy Feeney from Co Monaghan, who sadly died in a farm accident last month.

Prices break €1,000 at Vendéen ewe sale

The Irish Vendéen Sheep Society held its 21st annual in-lamb ewe and ewe lamb sale on Saturday 30 October 2021 in Roscommon Mart.

Following its hugely successful all-DNA parentage-verified premier sale in July this year, the society was delighted to hold its first female sale where all lots were parentage verified by DNA.

The sale proved a great success, with a clearance rate of over 95%and an average price of close to €600.

Notable prices were achieved for a number of sheep on the day. Ciaran Coughlan’s Landmark Sarah Biddy (originally bred by Ena Nagle – Landmark Flock), which was adjudged to be the first-prize senior ewe and sale champion by judge Richard Allen, was knocked down at €900. The first-prize hogget ewe and reserve champion Ballinascraw Vera, bred by John Lynch, also made €900.

However, the top price of the day went to the stylish Noggus Violet, also from Ciaran Coughlan’s Noggus flock; when the hammer fell, she had reached €1,020.

In the ewe lamb classes, the first-prize five-star ewe lamb Quitrent Westlyn, bred by Cheryl O’Brien, made €640 and first-prize non-five-star ewe lamb Moneygold Waldhurga, bred by Brendan and Carmel Rooney, made €520.

A number of other lots sold for strong prices up to €700.