The annual Black Beauties production sale met a flying trade in Blessington mart recently resulting in a 100% clearance rate. Lots on the day were secured by buyers from as far away as Italy, with many other European and UK buyers also securing lots.

Before proceedings got under way there was a minute’s silence for the late Tommy Feeney, Drumbarron Flock, who tragically died in a farm accident only a month earlier and whose flock dispersal took place immediately after the main sale. Well known breeder and member of the South of Ireland Branch committee Paddy Carolan needs to be complimented for organising the dispersal om behalf of the Feeney family.

Carrying twins

Topping the Black Beauties Production sale was Lot 15, a massive Limestone T-Rex gimmer from A&R Wilson’s Shannagh Flock. She was scanned carrying twins to the 12,000gns. Crewelands Frontline and was sold to a UK breeder for €5,000. Her dam was a maternal sister to the 16,000gns Castleisle Capaldi.

At €4,600 the next highest price gimmer, Lot 36, was again snapped up by a UK breeder and was the property of A.S.&P. O’Keeffe’s Clyda Flock. This powerful gimmer was sired by the 20,000gns. Castleisle Kilteskin Prince and was scanned carrying twins to Ballinatone BT Buddy.

A&R Wilson also received €4,000 for Lot 41, another daughter of Limestone T-Rex, and this time out of a Shannagh Resolve ewe. She was also carrying twins to Crewelands Frontline.

Ewe lambs also met a very lively trade with the top price of €4,000 going to a very smart ewe lamb with an exceptional carcase from A.S.&P. O’Keeffe’s Annakisha Flock. She was sired by the aforementioned Castleisle Kilteskin Prince out of a Rookery Classic ewe.