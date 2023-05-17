The deal allows for grain to be exported from Ukraine by sea. / Turkish Ministry of Defence.

The UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal that allows Ukrainian grain enter international markets through key shipping routes in the region has been granted the green light to continue for another two months.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached between officials from Russia and Ukraine who were in talks to extend the deal.

Agreement between the two came only a day before the current extension of the deal was due to expire.

Support

“With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends and the contributions of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to extend the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement for another two months,” Erdogan said in a statement.

“I wish that this decision, which is of vital importance for the uninterrupted operation of global food supply chains and especially for facilitating the access to grain of the countries in need, will be beneficial to all parties.”

The last extension of the deal agreed in March had also come just as the initiative was due to expire. This continuation covered a period of two months too.

Millions of tonnes

Over 30m tonnes of grain and oilseeds have been shipped since the deal was struck last summer, the majority of which was destined for the developing world.

The latest UN data shows that half of all shipments so far have been corn, while another 28% have been wheat.

The number of shipments leaving the Black Sea through the deal dropped this month as the agreement was due to expire.

Only 11 ships were inspected leaving ports in the region so far this month, down from 54 in April and 89 in March.