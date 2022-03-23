A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore clear the final fence and win for owners Cheveley Park Stud and trainer Henry de Bromhead at Cheltenham last week. \ Healy Racing

While Rachael Blackmore and A Plus Tard were crossing the line 15 lengths clear of stable mate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, her mother Eimir was at home tending to cows calving.

I’m told she calved three cows on the day of the Gold Cup on their dairy farm in Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

However, I heard they calved down pretty easy, almost as easy as Rachael got A Plus Tard over the line.

With the calving camera on his phone, her father Charles, who was at the races, was keeping a close eye on proceedings in both camps.

Blessed is he amongst women!