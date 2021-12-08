This 2014 John Deere 6140R will be up for grabs.

A series of auctions have been arranged in Ahoghill, Ballymena by Sean Blaney’s companies, which include Quad-X and Blaney Agri, to include a claimed £1m worth of fabrication machines, farm machinery and quad attachments.

There will be in excess of 1,000 lots divided into several online auctions over the coming months. The sales have been organised as the firm requires the yard space and warehouse to be cleared to allow for further expansion.

The Blaney Group has appointed Bidnet Auctioneers to look after the sale. The first sale is planned for Friday 17 December and will include fabrication and engineering equipment including robotic welders, milling machines and lathes. The second auction will include plant and farm machinery and will take place on Saturday 18 December. It will feature approximately 10 tractors, 10 telehandlers and skid steers. The tractors on sale include a 2014 John Deere 6140R, a 2014 Massey Ferguson 7620 and a 2009 John Deere 6830.

Further auctions in the new year will feature smaller farm machinery including ATV equipment and power tools.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the sales will be online timed auctions. Viewing can be arranged on site, while a refundable bidding deposit is required.

Lots

This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7620 will also be available.

This 2009 John Deere 6830 will be going under the hammer.

This 2004 John Deere 6620 will be going under the hammer.

This 2009 Kramer 880 wheel loader will be up for grabs.