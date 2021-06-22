Monaghan Fire and Civil Protection was alerted to a barn fire in a rural area of north Co Monaghan on Friday 18 June at 3.30pm.

Units from Monaghan Fire Station attended the incident where a number of bales in the barn were ablaze. Fire crews accessed an open source water supply and the fire was extinguished using a Compressed Air Foam System.

A wheeled loader on site was used to remove straw bales from the barn for further dampening down.

Fire crews left the scene at approximately 6pm.

No animals were involved in the incident and the cause of the fire remains unknown.