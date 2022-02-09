Blelack Dean Martin W063 sold for the Massie family for a Stirling centre record of 38,000gns.

The famous Blelack Herd of Neil and Graeme Massie that was dispersed in October 2021 continues to hit the headlines, with the family breaking the Stirling centre sale record for an Aberdeen Angus bull on Tuesday.

The bull, Blelack Dean Martin, is by Kilmaluag Eriskay, who was the sire of some of the high-priced lots at the Blelack dispersal sale.

The May 2020-born bull was out of a Weeton Diamond Mine daughter, Blelack Diamond Mist ET.

He was tapped out as intermediate champion in the pre-sale show on Sunday by judge John Elliot of the Rawburn Herd. He wasn’t the only breeder who liked him and, after a marathon of bids, he was eventually knocked down to the Wedderlie Herd in Berwickshire for 38,000gns (€45,238).

Next in the money was the Duncanziemere Herd from the Clark family. The April 2020-born bull, Duncanziemere Jacobite, was tapped out reserve senior champion in the pre-sale show and was sired by the 13,000gns (€15,476) Auchincrieve Exodus.

His dam’s sire and dam were both Royal Highland Show supreme champions.

Duncanziemere Jacobite W374 sold for 30,000gns.

He was knocked down in a two-way split to the Ballindalloch and Idvies herds. The Clark family also took home 11,000gns (€13,095) for another son of Exodus. Along with this purchase, the Idvies Herd also had a good day’s trading selling Idvies Pink Prodigy for 16,000gns (€19,047). This May 2020-born bull is sired by Thrunton Panther going back to a Rawburn Rommel-sired cow.

Idvies Pink Prodigy W979 sold for 16,000gns.

The second prize winner, Tonley Potter W759 from the Wattie family, saw the hammer drop at 13,000gns (€15,476). This June 2020-born bull was by Tonley Jester Eric and went back to a Rawburn Edge-sired cow. The Wattie family also took home 11,500gns (€13,690) for their July 2020-born Tonley Royal Legend son.

Tonley Potter W759 sold for 13,000gns.

Owen Tunney’s April 2020-born bull, Morpheus Kodiak W068 by HF Alcatraz 60F was knocked down at 12,000gns (€14,285).

Sunday was an emotional day for the Gretna Green-based Houston family when their bull Gretnahouse Blacksoap W189 was awarded the senior championship and went on to take the overall championship.

The overall champion, Gretnahouse Black Soap, sold for 10,000gns.

Alasdair Houston passed away in June 2021 and would have been very proud to see his overall champion bull hit 10,000gns (€11,904)

The overall average was £6,533 (€7,777/head) for 95 bulls sold with a 74% clearance rate.

This was up £34/head (€40/head) on last year’s sale with an extra 17 bulls sold at this year’s sale.