Spraying potatoes for blight can control the spread.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow blight warning for the entire country.

The status yellow warning indicates that conditions will emerge that are favourable for the spread of potato blight.

The warning is valid from Tuesday at noon through Thursday 3 August at 3pm.

When a period of mild and humid weather is predicted to remain long enough for potato blight spores to grow and then spread to neighbouring plants, a blight warning like this one is issued.

The potato blight pathogen spreads rapidly in humid weather in the foliage of potatoes, causing the foliage to decay and the potato to be infected.